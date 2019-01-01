Nothing better than warm cornbread muffins topped with butter! These homemade, easy cornbread muffins are simple to make and made with sour cream, butter, and whole milk to make them extra moist! If you're making our favorite chili recipe, BBQ, fried chicken, our sausage and peppers recipe or even Thanksgiving dinner, these cornbread muffins are the perfect pairing! They're quick to make ... continue reading...
Thanksgiving Appetizer and Cheese Platter
Thanksgiving is all about the feast, but during the afternoon, I like to serve some appetizers to snack on. This Thanksgiving appetizer and cheese platter is perfect for guests to graze while cooking the traditional turkey feast! Believe it or not, dinner isn't my favorite part of Thanksgiving. I actually love gathering the family in the morning, watching the Thanksgiving parade, playing ... continue reading...